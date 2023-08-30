Police: Man taken into custody after 5-hour standoff in Belvidere

Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody said officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of...
Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody said officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Eleventh Avenue for a domestic situation.(Miriam Nesemeier)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere police say a man is in custody and the area of 11th Avenue and West 6th Street is secure after a standoff Wednesday lasted several hours.

According to Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody, officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of 11th Ave. for a domestic situation. When officers tried to arrest the suspect, they say he went back into the home and threatened to hurt himself. Police learned the man had access to several guns and stationed officers to surround the home.

Parents of Washington Academy students said district leaders sent an email to alert them to the incident and that the school activated its “hold in place” protocol. “Hold in place” means students are to stay in their classrooms or other designated areas within the school because of activity outside the building.

Police say after about five hours, the man peacefully exited the home.

This is a developing story. 23 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came in just before 2 p.m. of shots fired at the DMV Rockford Secretary of State...
Police: One hurt in strip mall shooting near Rockford DMV
A kitchen fire broke out Monday night at Rockford’s Chicken Hop restaurant on State Street.
$200K in damages estimated after Rockford restaurant fire
John Carlos Boose was convicted of murder in the 2015 death of his wife, Regina Poe.
Rockford man gets 50 years for 2015 murder
Semi Truck
Drivers identified in fatal DeKalb County crash
Police confirmed Monday that the man's injuries are non-life-threatening.
Rockford police: Man hurt in shooting, car crash on Charles Street

Latest News

Illinois State Police plan extra patrols to curb distracted and impaired driving over the Labor...
State, local police plan extra patrols over Labor Day weekend
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving an 18-year-old.
Poplar Grove teen identified after deadly crash in Boone County
Corey Bruton
Rockford man arrested on child pornography possession charges
The Rockford Public Library will host the Zoom conversation September 6.
Rockford Public Library to host Pulitzer Prize-winning author