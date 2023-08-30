Police: Man taken into custody after 5-hour standoff in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere police say a man is in custody and the area of 11th Avenue and West 6th Street is secure after a standoff Wednesday lasted several hours.

According to Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody, officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of 11th Ave. for a domestic situation. When officers tried to arrest the suspect, they say he went back into the home and threatened to hurt himself. Police learned the man had access to several guns and stationed officers to surround the home.

Parents of Washington Academy students said district leaders sent an email to alert them to the incident and that the school activated its “hold in place” protocol. “Hold in place” means students are to stay in their classrooms or other designated areas within the school because of activity outside the building.

Police say after about five hours, the man peacefully exited the home.

This is a developing story. 23 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.

