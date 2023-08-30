John Cena is returning to the WWE ring

John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in April...
John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in April 2014.(Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - WWE superstar John Cena is returning to the ring.

The entertainment company said Cena will make his return this Friday during Friday Night SmackDown in Pennsylvania.

The 16-time world champ will also appear in seven consecutive Friday night events starting Sept. 15 in Denver and ending on Oct. 27 in Milwaukee.

During his return to primetime wrestling, Cena will join Make-A-Wish to host children and their families in each of the eight cities to experience a WWE event in person.

For 40 years, WWE and Make-A-Wish have granted the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses who desire to meet their favorite WWE superstars.

Cena is the most requested wish-granter of all time, having granted more than 650 wishes for children across the globe.

The 46-year-old has starred in blockbuster movies and carried the torch for WWE since he first set foot in a WWE ring nearly two decades ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came in just before 2 p.m. of shots fired at the DMV Rockford Secretary of State...
Police: One hurt in strip mall shooting near Rockford DMV
A kitchen fire broke out Monday night at Rockford’s Chicken Hop restaurant on State Street.
$200K in damages estimated after Rockford restaurant fire
John Carlos Boose was convicted of murder in the 2015 death of his wife, Regina Poe.
Rockford man gets 50 years for 2015 murder
Semi Truck
Drivers identified in fatal DeKalb County crash
Police confirmed Monday that the man's injuries are non-life-threatening.
Rockford police: Man hurt in shooting, car crash on Charles Street

Latest News

A Wisconsin deputy saved a suspected drunk driver from a burning car after the driver allegedly...
Deputy cuts seatbelt, pulls driver out of burning car after crash into home
President Joe Biden, center, delivers remarks on recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires and...
Biden warns Idalia still dangerous, says he hasn’t forgotten about the victims of Hawaii’s wildfires
Workers at a Medicaid call center review information regarding eligibility determinations on...
Children getting wrongly dropped from Medicaid because of automation `glitch’
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity