Illinois High School Football AP Poll: Week 2

Seven stateline teams are in this week’s top ten
Countdown to Kickoff: Byron continues to aim high after state semifinal exit
Countdown to Kickoff: Byron continues to aim high after state semifinal exit(wifr)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - With week one of high school football in the books, the state has seen some shuffling heading into the week two rankings. The biggest change for the stateline is in Class 3A as Byron goes from #1 to #2 after a 77-6 vs. Rock Falls, changing places with Princeton. Meanwhile, Stillman Valley falls out of the top 10 after falling to Dixon 28-14.

Class 8A

1. Lincoln-Way East (7) (1-0) 97 1

2. Loyola (3) (1-0) 93 2

3. York (1-0) 79 3

4. Glenbard West (1-0) 58 7

5. Maine South (0-1) 42 4

6. Naperville North (1-0) 32 NR

7. Barrington (1-0) 28 NR

(tie) Palatine (0-1) 28 6

9. O’Fallon (1-0) 27 10

10. Gurnee Warren (0-1) 19 5

Others receiving votes: Minooka 11, Huntley 9, Glenbard East 8, Bolingbrook 7, South Elgin 6, Chicago (Marist) 3, Naperville Central 2, Chicago (St. Ignatius) 1.

Class 7A

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11) (1-0) 110 1

2. Batavia (1-0) 98 2

3. Brother Rice (1-0) 76 4

4. St. Charles North (1-0) 72 5

5. Hersey (1-0) 58 3

6. Wheaton North (1-0) 46 6

7. Normal Community (1-0) 41 7

8. Prospect (1-0) 30 10

9. Yorkville (1-0) 22 T8

10. Edwardsville (1-0) 20 T8

Others receiving votes: Quincy 10, Moline 8, Pekin 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Hononegah 2, Downers North 2, Wheaton Warrenville South 1.

Class 6A

1. East St. Louis (8) (0-1) 100 1

2. Chicago (St. Rita) (3) (1-0) 93 2

3. Providence (1-0) 82 4

4. Kankakee (1-0) 80 5

5. Lake Zurich (1-0) 56 6

6. Geneva (1-0) 44 9

7. Washington (1-0) 37 8

8. Normal West (1-0) 27 10

9. Libertyville (1-0) 14 NR

10. Niles Notre Dame (1-0) 13 NR

(tie) Cary-Grove (1-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Belvidere North 11, Lemont 9, Crystal Lake South 6, Champaign Centennial 4, Chatham Glenwood 4, Chicago (Simeon) 3, Deerfield 2, Machesney Park Harlem 2, Carmel 2, Lake Forest 1, Wauconda 1, Dunlap 1.

Class 5A

1. Joliet Catholic (5) (1-0) 97 5

2. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (4) (1-0) 95 3

3. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (2) (0-1) 81 1

(tie) Sycamore (1-0) 81 6

5. Chicago (Morgan Park) (1-0) 49 T10

6. Peoria (0-1) 47 2

7. Highland (1-0) 35 T10

8. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (0-1) 23 4

9. Lisle (Benet) (1-0) 21 NR

10. Metamora (1-0) 17 NR

(tie) Mundelein (Carmel) (1-0) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Francis Wheaton 9, Oak Park (Fenwick) 9, Mount Vernon 8, Mahomet-Seymour 6, Glenbard South 5, Antioch 3, Mascoutah 1, Sterling 1.

Class 4A

1. Rochester (6) (1-0) 114 2

2. IC Catholic (6) (1-0) 107 1

3. Morris (1-0) 80 4

4. Richmond-Burton (1-0) 78 3

5. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 66 5

6. Rochelle (1-0) 43 10

7. Wheaton Academy (1-0) 41 6

8. Mt. Zion (1-0) 40 9

9. Carterville (1-0) 34 7

10. Murphysboro (0-0) 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Normal University 8, Cahokia 6, Macomb 5, Geneseo 5, Breese Central 4, St. Laurence 3, Herrin 3, Chicago (De La Salle) 1.

Class 3A

1. Princeton (3) (1-0) 89 2

2. Byron (6) (1-0) 86 1

3. Tolono Unity (1) (1-0) 70 4

4. Williamsville (1-0) 68 3

5. Montini (1-0) 56 7

6. Reed-Custer (1-0) 38 9

7. Stanford Olympia (1-0) 34 10

8. Eureka (1-0) 32 NR

9. Wilmington (0-1) 29 5

10. St. Joseph-Ogden (1-0) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Genoa-Kingston 11, Fairbury Prairie Central 9, Durand-Pecatonica 6, Greenville 4, Mt. Carmel 4, Stillman Valley 1, Benton 1.

Class 2A

1. Maroa-Forsyth (5) (1-0) 68 2

2. Downs Tri-Valley (1-0) 55 4

3. Athens (1-0) 42 5

4. Seneca (1) (1-0) 40 8

5. Bismarck-Henning (1-0) 35 6

6. Decatur St. Teresa (1) (0-1) 34 1

7. Nashville (1-0) 23 9

8. Woodstock Marian (0-1) 21 7

9. Bloomington Central Catholic (1-0) 18 10

10. Rockridge (0-1) 16 3

Others receiving votes: Johnston City 9, Knoxville 9, El Paso-Gridley 5, Breese Mater Dei 4, Pana 3, Shelbyville 2, Carmi White County 1.

Class 1A

1. Lena-Winslow (7) (1-0) 70 1

2. Forreston (1-0) 60 4

3. Camp Point Central (1-0) 55 2

4. Althoff Catholic (1-0) 44 7

5. Greenfield-Northwestern (1-0) 41 5

6. Fulton (0-1) 26 3

7. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (1-0) 16 8

8. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (1-0) 15 NR

9. St. Bede (1-0) 13 NR

10. Dakota (0-0) 11 10

Others receiving votes: Rockford Lutheran 7, Hope Academy 7, Galena 4, Aurora Christian 4, Carrollton 4, Tuscola 3, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, LeRoy 2, Hardin (Calhoun) 1.

