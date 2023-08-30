Charles Street closure extended

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Construction on Charles Street will be extended from September 18 to October 9.

Delays with utility pole relocation are blamed for the timeline extension.

Plans are for the road to be opened up on October 9 after utility pole relocation is completed. The southernmost lane will remain closed for further construction. The full road is planned to be completed by early to mid-November.

All businesses along the road construction will stay open to the public. The road closure will continue stay open to local traffic, deliveries, mail, garbage pickup and emergency vehicles only. A detour route is available at this time.

