Briefly cooler Wednesday, weekend heat still on track

Several 90s still appear likely
By Mark Henderson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time in four days, temperatures warmed back into the 80s in the Stateline, despite a cold front having passed through the region around midday.

We’ll start to feel some changes as the evening progresses, especially as winds are to remain out of the north at about a 10mph clip. By Wednesday morning, temperatures will have dropped into the lower 50s, with a few upper 40s possible in the outlying locales.

Bright sunshine is to be the rule for Wednesday, though a northeasterly wind will keep temperatures in check. Expect highs to reach the middle 70s.

Sunshine is to dominate again on Wednesday, though northeasterly winds are to keep temperatures...
(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Crystal clear skies are to remain in place Wednesday night, which will allow temperatures to drop into the middle to upper 40s. More importantly, though, it’ll allow for prime viewing conditions for Wednesday night’s Blue Moon, which also happens to be a Supermoon.

Sunshine is to dominate on Thursday as well.
(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
We'll be treated to quite the show in our skies Wednesday Night.
(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will begin to rebound on Thursday, with further warming set to follow Friday and beyond. Come Saturday, we’ll likely begin a streak of 90°+ temperatures that will continue well into next week.

