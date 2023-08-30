August to end on extremely pleasant note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a brief spell of warmer temperatures Tuesday, the Stateline experienced a mini taste of Autumn on Wednesday.

The 73° high temperature at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport was more than ten degrees cooler than a day before, and is more typical of what we’d see in mid to late September.

The cool spell is to be a brief one, though, as warmer air is set to slide in as we close the month of August on Thursday. Sunshine will be in no short supply once again Thursday, continuing a trend that has governed most of the month. Southeasterly winds are to blow, which will allow our temperatures to reach back into the lower 80s.

Sunshine is to dominate from start to finish again on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to be near normal Thursday, then will warm quickly thereafter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Getting any rain to fall anywhere close to our area Thursday would be nothing short of a miracle. We can say with an extremely high amount of confidence that August is to close having had only 1.41″ of rainfall, meaning this will go down as having been the 12th driest August on record, dating back to 1905.

August will go down as having been the 12th driest on record. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday will see more significant warming take place as winds shift to more of a southwesterly direction. Temperatures on September’s opening day will top out in the middle 80s.

Sunshine and southerly winds will allow temperatures to warm further on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

But it’s Saturday when we’ll really start to feel the heat, as a dome of heat continues its eastward expansion. Underneath sunshine and just a few clouds, a southwesterly wind will roar, sending temperatures into the lower to middle 90s. Thankfully, humidity levels are likely to remain in check.

A few clouds may be around from time to time Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures look to stay in the 90s throughout our Labor Day Weekend, and quite possibly a few days beyond. Humidity will creep up a bit daily, though should not threaten to come close to the oppressive humidity our area endured last week.

