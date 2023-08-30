4 accused of stealing from Janesville sporting goods store, a week after the chain warning about retail theft

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Just over a week after Dick’s Sporting Goods blamed retail theft for its plunging profits, four people were taken into custody Monday for allegedly stealing from its Janesville location.

According to the Janesville Police Department, employees called police around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, saying that multiple people were stealing items from the store. The employees told investigators they followed the individuals to the parking lot and saw them take off in a gold SUV and a silver Kia.

The SUV was still leaving the parking lot of the Uptown Janesville Mall, where Dick’s is located, when officers arrived, the JPD statement indicated. The driver allegedly tried speeding off but eventually pulled over. After it stopped, officers approached the vehicle and reported finding three people – as well as approximately $300 worth of stolen merchandise – inside.

A fourth suspect was spotted inside a Burger King, JPD’s report continued. The release from the police department did not state which of its locations, however, the fast-food chain has a location just across Holiday Drive from the mall. The Burger King employees told the responding officer the suspect had arrived moments before police did and was driving a silver Kia at the time.

When questioning this fourth suspect, officers began to believe he may be impaired. He was later arrested, and a blood draw was performed to find out if he was intoxicated, the JPD report continued, adding that the results of the test were not back at the time of the release.

Approximately $50 worth of items allegedly nabbed from the sporting goods store were found in the vehicle he was driving along with open containers, according to police. The suspect was booked into the Rock Co. jail on counts of retail theft, obstructing an officer, and second offence OWI. The Rockford, Illinois, man also had a warrant out for his arrest in his home state, JPD noted.

Two of the three women who were in the gold SUV were also from Rockford, while the other suspect was from Beloit. They were each booked on a retail theft count. All four individuals were in their mid-50s, the JPD statement indicated.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Profits Drop

Last week, the sporting goods and athletic gear retail chain reported a 23% drop in its profits and dramatically cut earning guidance for the year, CNBC reported. The company attributed the lower than expected profits to increased retail theft as well as markdowns meant to clear inventory.

“Organized retail crime and theft in general is an increasingly serious issue impacting many retailers. Based on the results from our most recent physical inventory cycle, the impact of theft on our shrink was meaningful to both our Q2 results and our go forward expectations for the balance of the year,” CEO Lauren Hobart said on a call with analysts.

Its earnings per share for the quarter, which ended on July 29, came in nearly a dollar below Wall Street expectations ($2.82 vs. $3.81 expected), CNBC indicated, citing a survey of analysts performed by Refinitiv. Compared with the same quarter last year, Dick’s net income plummeted from $318.5 million ($3.25 per share) to $244 million ($2.82 per share).

