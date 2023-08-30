3 from Rockford, 1 from Beloit charged in Janesville retail theft

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Three Rockford residents and one woman from Beloit face theft charges after employees at a local sporting goods store reported them for stealing.

Police were called around 3:30 pm Aug. 28 to the Dick’s Sporting Goods on Milton Avenue to investigate the complaint.

Employees told police they saw several individuals take off with stolen goods from the business, and that the suspects left the store in two different vehicles―a gold Ford SUV and a silver Kia.

After a brief car chase in the parking lot, officers were able to stop the SUV, recovering roughly $300 worth of merchandise, and three people were taken into custody.

The second vehicle was spotted at a nearby Burger King. Officers found the driver inside the restaurant, where employees reported the man seemed intoxicated. Inside the silver Kia, officers located about $50 worth of stolen merchandise along with open intoxicants.

The driver of the Kia refused field sobriety tests and was later arrested.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the man’s blood, and toxicology results are pending. The man also had an outstanding warrant through Rockford for drug-related offenses.

Michelle Kennedy, 55, Lecia Wade, 55 and Robert Johnson, 54, all of Rockford, face charges including retail theft.

Loretta Bell, 53, of Beloit, Wis., faces retail theft and public drinking charges.

Police say the stolen merchandise will be returned back to the business.

