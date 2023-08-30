3 from Rockford, 1 from Beloit charged in Janesville retail theft

Retail theft
Retail theft(Xavier Snelgrove / CC BY-SA 2.5 / CC BY-SA 4.0 ; Christopher Corneschi / CC BY-SA 2.5 / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Three Rockford residents and one woman from Beloit face theft charges after employees at a local sporting goods store reported them for stealing.

Police were called around 3:30 pm Aug. 28 to the Dick’s Sporting Goods on Milton Avenue to investigate the complaint.

Employees told police they saw several individuals take off with stolen goods from the business, and that the suspects left the store in two different vehicles―a gold Ford SUV and a silver Kia.

After a brief car chase in the parking lot, officers were able to stop the SUV, recovering roughly $300 worth of merchandise, and three people were taken into custody.

The second vehicle was spotted at a nearby Burger King. Officers found the driver inside the restaurant, where employees reported the man seemed intoxicated. Inside the silver Kia, officers located about $50 worth of stolen merchandise along with open intoxicants.

The driver of the Kia refused field sobriety tests and was later arrested.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the man’s blood, and toxicology results are pending. The man also had an outstanding warrant through Rockford for drug-related offenses.

Michelle Kennedy, 55, Lecia Wade, 55 and Robert Johnson, 54, all of Rockford, face charges including retail theft.

Loretta Bell, 53, of Beloit, Wis., faces retail theft and public drinking charges.

Police say the stolen merchandise will be returned back to the business.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed Monday that the man's injuries are non-life-threatening.
Rockford police: Man hurt in shooting, car crash on Charles Street
The call came in just before 2 p.m. of shots fired at the DMV Rockford Secretary of State...
Police: One hurt in strip mall shooting near Rockford DMV
A kitchen fire broke out Monday night at Rockford’s Chicken Hop restaurant on State Street.
$200K in damages estimated after Rockford restaurant fire
Fatal crash
One dead in DeKalb County after crash involving a semi-truck
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
James Robinson misses the cut for the NY Giants

Latest News

Eight years after her murder, Regina Poe’s killer is sentenced to prison.
Rockford man gets 50 years for 2015 murder
IceHogs donate $20K to Think Big for business education programs
IceHogs donate $20K to Think Big for business education programs
One wounded in Rockford shooting
With the advancement of technology, it getting easier for scammers to get money
Illinois listed as vulnerable state for scams; Winnebago County officials issue public warning