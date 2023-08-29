Slight rain chances return Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a third consecutive day, the Stateline was treated to an abundance of sunshine to go along with picture perfect temperatures and humidity levels.

Some modest changes are in store for Tuesday, though much more significant changes lie ahead as we approach the weekend.

First things first. We’re keeping an eye on a cold front dropping southeastward through Wisconsin and Minnesota. Ahead of it, a loosely organized cluster of showers and even a few thunderstorms has been working in our direction.

Latest high-resolution computer forecast models place this activity in our vicinity as early as 4:00 Tuesday morning, though a more likely scenario would point toward an arrival closer to 6:00am. Whatever activity we do end up seeing will be brief, and should be rather light in intensity. The current school of thought is that precipitation will wrap up by mid to late morning at the latest.

A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday as a cold front passes through. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday, especially in the morning hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The remainder of the day looks to be, for the most part, quiet, with a good deal of sunshine appearing likely. However, with just enough instability present in our atmosphere, a very isolated shower may re-develop in a spot or two. As for temperatures, a high of 83° appears to be a good bet, with humidity levels remaining in comfortable territory.

Northwesterly winds will send cooler air our way in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few isolated showers may re-develop in the afternoon, though most of us remain sunny and dry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That’s just about it for rainfall for the remainder of the week, and quite possibly well beyond. Unfortunately, that may lead toward our drought situation worsening again, as our seasonal rainfall deficit is now back above five inches. Year-to-date, we’re also about five inches in the hole, and those gaps are to grow considerably in the week ahead.

We're sporting major deficits in the rainfall department once again. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

On the positive side of things, we’ve got some really nice weather to enjoy. Both Wednesday and Thursday are to feature nearly unlimited, if not unlimited sunshine. Northeasterly winds will limit temperatures to the middle 70s Wednesday, though a shift back to a southeasterly wind Thursday will bring us back into the lower 80s.

Wednesday figures to be chilly as a northeasterly breeze blows. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to dominate again on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much more significant changes arrive as we approach the Labor Day Weekend. Friday’s to serve as a transition day with highs in the middle to upper 80s and moderate humidity levels.

Come Saturday, all signs point to temperatures soaring into the 90s, and 90°+ temperatures appear to be on track to stick around through at least next Thursday.

Major warming is to take place toward the weekend and beyond. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.