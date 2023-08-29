RRVBC to help with Hurricane Idalia relief efforts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) is asking donors to come out and support blood needs as Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast.

RRVBC along with 11 other blood center partners are preparing to support relief efforts for The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC).

The storm comes at a vulnerable time for blood centers Labor Day weekend, which is a typical busy time for local hospitals and trauma centers.

If blood donor centers in Florida are forced to close, or mass emergencies exceed/deplete the local supply, centers helping the BERC are able to supplement until critical need subsides.

”We need 800 donated units of blood each week to keep up with the demand in Northern Illinois, and holiday weekends are always a challenge. Now, our neighbors on the Florida coast might need our help, too, so I want to call on everyone to step up in their time of need,” Chief Executive Officer Lisa Entrikin says. “The need for blood is in high demand so we need our community to please come in, donate, and then hopefully make blood donation a habit.”

To schedule a donation, visit rrvbc.org, download the myRRVBC app or call 815-965-8751. Walk-ins are welcome.

