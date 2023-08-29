Rockford restaurant sees heavy fire damage Monday

A kitchen fire broke out Monday night at Rockford’s Chicken Hop restaurant on State Street.
A kitchen fire broke out Monday night at Rockford’s Chicken Hop restaurant on State Street.(Tyler Wauchope)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A restaurant on Rockford’s east side is shut down after a kitchen fire Monday night.

Rockford fire officials say a police officer alerted them to smoke coming from the Chicken Hop at 3511 East State St. When fire crews arrived, there were no employees on hand, causing them to force entry. First responders found the fire had started in the kitchen area. It was put out within 20 minutes, but not before causing around $200,000 in damages.

No one was injured in the fire, but the building and the contents inside are a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed Monday that the man's injuries are non-life-threatening.
Rockford police: Man hurt in shooting, car crash on Charles Street
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
James Robinson misses the cut for the NY Giants
Fatal crash
One dead in DeKalb County after crash involving a semi-truck
Shooting
Police search for suspects after shooting on Rockford’s south side

Latest News

The call came in just before 2 p.m. of shots fired at the DMV Rockford Secretary of State...
Police: One hurt in strip mall shooting near Rockford DMV
Low 80's & Mostly Sunny Today
Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast--8/29/23
One dead in DeKalb County after crash involving a semi-truck
One dead in DeKalb County after crash involving a semi-truck
Rockford police: Man hurt in shooting, car crash on Charles Street
Rockford police: Man hurt in shooting, car crash on Charles Street