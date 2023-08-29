Rockford restaurant sees heavy fire damage Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A restaurant on Rockford’s east side is shut down after a kitchen fire Monday night.

Rockford fire officials say a police officer alerted them to smoke coming from the Chicken Hop at 3511 East State St. When fire crews arrived, there were no employees on hand, causing them to force entry. First responders found the fire had started in the kitchen area. It was put out within 20 minutes, but not before causing around $200,000 in damages.

No one was injured in the fire, but the building and the contents inside are a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

