Rockford police: Man hurt in shooting, car crash on Charles Street

Police confirmed Monday that the man's injuries are non-life-threatening.
Police confirmed Monday that the man's injuries are non-life-threatening.(Elisa Reamer)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man allegedly crashed into two vehicles Monday after being shot multiple times, according to eyewitnesses.

Police ask the public to avoid the area of Charles and 20th streets in Rockford while they investigate.

Authorities say the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening. They tweeted about the incident just after 6:30 p.m.

23 News will update information as it is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth annual memorial motorcycle rally
Record-setting crowd turns out to honor fallen Rockford police officer
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
James Robinson misses the cut for the NY Giants
Shooting
Police search for suspects after Rockford shooting
Eighth annual tough mudder
Tough Mudder Chicago 2023 returns to Rockford for its eighth year
Juvenile arrested after Rockford shots fired incident

Latest News

Winnebago County Animal Services can’t take any more animals, so it needs homes where those...
Winnebago County animal organizations say they need foster families
Winnebago County Animal Services can’t take any more animals, so it needs homes where those...
Local animal organizations say they need foster families
Tomatoes are among the many food items offered by the Screw City Food Co-op.
Screw City Food Co-op seeks community owners
Screw City Food Co-op seeks owners