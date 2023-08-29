Rockford police: Man hurt in shooting, car crash on Charles Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man allegedly crashed into two vehicles Monday after being shot multiple times, according to eyewitnesses.

Police ask the public to avoid the area of Charles and 20th streets in Rockford while they investigate.

Authorities say the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening. They tweeted about the incident just after 6:30 p.m.

Officers are at Charles St and 20th St investigating a shooting. An adult male has sustained multiple gunshot wounds while driving and ultimately collided with another vehicle. Please avoid this area until we can clear the scene. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 28, 2023

