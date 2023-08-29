Rockford man gets 50 years for 2015 murder

John Carlos Boose was convicted of murder in the 2015 death of his wife, Regina Poe.
John Carlos Boose was convicted of murder in the 2015 death of his wife, Regina Poe.(wifr)
By Meghan Schobinger and Jake Pearson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Eight years after her murder, Regina Poe’s killer is sentenced to prison.

A Winnebago County judge handed down a 50 year prison sentence Tuesday to John Carlos Boose, 53.

Boose was convicted in 2021 of beating his wife, Regina Poe, to death in 2015.

In June, he asked a Winnebago County judge for a new trial, claiming his public defender did not represent him effectively in the case.

Boose’s request was denied.

