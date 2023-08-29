Rockford man gets 50 years for 2015 murder
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Eight years after her murder, Regina Poe’s killer is sentenced to prison.
A Winnebago County judge handed down a 50 year prison sentence Tuesday to John Carlos Boose, 53.
Boose was convicted in 2021 of beating his wife, Regina Poe, to death in 2015.
In June, he asked a Winnebago County judge for a new trial, claiming his public defender did not represent him effectively in the case.
Boose’s request was denied.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.