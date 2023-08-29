Rockford Chicken Hop restaurant destroyed in fire

By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A kitchen fire destroyed Rockford’s Chicken Hop restaurant Monday night.

Rockford Fire officials say a police officer alerted them to smoke coming from the restaurant at 3511 East State Street. When fire crews arrived, there were no employees on hand, causing them to force entry. First responders found the fire had started in the kitchen area. It was put out within 20 minutes, but not before causing around $200,000 in damages.

No one was injured in the fire, but the building and the contents inside are a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

