Rock River Disposal to pick up missed yard waste Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some Rockford residents may have leftover yard waste from Monday’s scheduled pick-up, but city leaders say there will be another pick-up on Tuesday.

City officials shared the announcement Monday evening via social media:

Residents who were missed on Monday are encouraged to leave yard waste on the curb for collection on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.