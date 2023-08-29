Rock River Disposal to pick up missed yard waste Tuesday

Yard waste pickup
Yard waste pickup(WGEM)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some Rockford residents may have leftover yard waste from Monday’s scheduled pick-up, but city leaders say there will be another pick-up on Tuesday.

City officials shared the announcement Monday evening via social media:

Residents who were missed on Monday are encouraged to leave yard waste on the curb for collection on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

