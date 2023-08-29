Police: One hurt in strip mall shooting near Rockford DMV
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is hurt Tuesday and a shooting investigation is underway in the 3700 block of East State Street in Rockford, according to police.
Authorities say the call came in just before 2 p.m. of shots fired near the DMV Rockford Secretary of State Facility.
Police say the person’s injuries are not life-threatening.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Adult male was shot outside of the strip mall in the 3700 block of E. State. The victim went into the DMV after being shot and is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Further updates will be provided when available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 29, 2023
The public is being asked to avoid the area while first responders work the scene.
