Police: One hurt in strip mall shooting near Rockford DMV

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is hurt Tuesday and a shooting investigation is underway in the 3700 block of East State Street in Rockford, according to police.

Authorities say the call came in just before 2 p.m. of shots fired near the DMV Rockford Secretary of State Facility.

Police say the person’s injuries are not life-threatening.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Adult male was shot outside of the strip mall in the 3700 block of E. State. The victim went into the DMV after being shot and is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Further updates will be provided when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 29, 2023

The public is being asked to avoid the area while first responders work the scene.

