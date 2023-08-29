One dead in DeKalb County after crash involving a semi-truck

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A death investigation is underway Monday evening in DeKalb County after a crash between a semi-truck and a delivery van.

First responders dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to the area of Plank and Lukens roads in Sycamore township for aid. Both vehicles veered off the road and into the ditch.

They found the driver of the delivery van dead at the scene, but the person driving the semi-truck was not hurt during the crash.

Deputies have not released the identities of either of the drivers pending investigation.

