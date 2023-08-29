Mental health grants passed by Rockford City Council’s Finance and Personnel committee

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City council weighs in on one of the most important and challenging issues plaguing the country and the Stateline: mental health.

Passing several agenda items, the council’s finance and personnel committee accepted grants from the Winnebago county community mental health board. One of those items gives housing to those in need.

More grant money will be allocated to job positions to oversee those receiving housing, like the IMPACT team, Integrated Mobile Partners Action Crisis Team.

Rockford Township trustee Mustafa Abdall says these are steps in the right direction.

“We have an old proverb that says, ‘healthy bodies need healthy minds’”, said Abdall, “Mental health is very important, it is the sunlight on a cloudy day. I appreciate all the work they are doing to bring this money to Rockford.”

City Council member Jonathan Logemann is the vice-chair of the finance and personnel committee. He says it makes total sense to accept the grants to fight social issues in Rockford.

“These are, you know, federal grants, these are state grants designed to help our community, support the neediest among us and what type of a city are we, what type of a state are we if we don’t help support the neediest among us,” said Logemann.

One agenda grant passed through committee Monday calls for the hiring of a housing advocate who will work directly with homeless youths to help them find housing stability.

“Trying to figure out where you’re going to safely lay your head, where you ‘re going to get your next meal, if you’re going to be able to shower, if you can get the items that you need,” said Angie Walker, Rockfords homeless program coordinator, “You’re constantly being in crisis mode and constantly thinking on your feet and figuring out where your next move is going to be.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.