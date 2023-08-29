Drivers identified in fatal DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators release the names of two men involved Monday night in a fatal DeKalb County crash.

Authorities say Blake Mathison, 59, of Sycamore, was driving westbound on Plank Road near Lukens Road in Sycamore when his delivery van was hit head-on by a semi-truck driven by 27-year-old Hector Vela of Elgin.

Preliminary investigation shows Vela veered into the westbound lane to avoid a line of stopped vehicles at the intersection.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch after the crash. First responders found Mathison dead at the scene.

Vela did comply with a drug and alcohol screening are the results pending.

