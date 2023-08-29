$200K in damages estimated after Rockford restaurant fire

By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A restaurant on Rockford’s east side is shut down after a kitchen fire Monday night.

Rockford fire officials say a police officer alerted them to smoke coming from the Chicken Hop at 3511 East State St.

Fire crews say employees were not on the scene, causing them to force entry into the building.

First responders found the fire had started in the kitchen area. It was put out within 20 minutes, but not before causing around $200,000 in damages.

No one was injured in the fire, but the building and the contents inside are a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

