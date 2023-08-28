Winnebago County animal organizations say they need foster families

Winnebago County Animal Services can’t take any more animals, so it needs homes where those animals can stay until someone adopts them.
By Elisa Reamer
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WIFR) - Shelters throughout the stateline find an overabundance of animals. With cages filled and limited space, shelters are in dire need for more foster families.

The County Animal Rescue Endowment Providing Enrichment Through Support (C.A.R.E for P.E.T.S) helps Winnebago County residents keep their pets. But as many people move into places that don’t allow pets, animal owners are forced to give up their four-legged friends.

“If it wasn’t for the fosters, there would be no place for these dogs to go and right now Winnebago County and they have been for several months now, they have been at capacity and without fosters, you know, we’re saving lives,” said Donna Sommer, C.A.R.E for P.E.T.S adoption coordinator.

Most of the pets are temporarily given up because of domestic violence or owner-housing issues. Winnebago County Animal Services can’t take any more animals, so it needs homes where those animals can stay until someone adopts them.

“Have those dogs come into your home and love them, nurture them, get the confidence built up, so they can get into a home and just be prepared and loved on,” Sommer said.

She currently fosters a four-month-old pit bull mix who came to her with severe skin issues full of scabs and missing fur.

“Within the last month alone, we have taken 15 to 20 dogs out of Winnebago County Animal Services and placed them into foster and those are lifesaving efforts because, without fosters, there’s a lot of risk there,” Sommer said.

Anyone interested in fostering an animal can check out their website for more information. The organization covers all food and medical bills.

