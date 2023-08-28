Vederian Lowe, Auburn grad, traded to the Patriots

The Offensive lineman was traded Sunday
Now New England Patriot Vederian Lowe hosted football camp at his alma mater Auburn High School
Now New England Patriot Vederian Lowe hosted football camp at his alma mater Auburn High School
By Gia Lanci
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Vederian Lowe is on the move from the Minnesota Vikings to the New England Patriots in a trade that was made Sunday evening. The Vikings received a sixth-round pick.

The Auburn grad was a sixth-round pick by the Vikings in 2022. He appeared in four games as a rookie with Minnesota last season.

After assessing their preseason they focused in on their offensive line. Lowe now has a chance to compete for some playing time in New England.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police dispatched around 5 p.m. to the 2500 block of S. Alpine Road to investigate.
Man hurt after shooting on S. Alpine in Rockford
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
IDPH monitoring respiratory illness data ahead of cold season
Fifth annual memorial motorcycle rally
Record-setting crowd turns out to honor fallen Rockford police officer
Football frenzy plus - Week 1
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 1
On August 25, Rockford fire crews responded to an early morning fire in the 5100 block of...
Rockford home destroyed in fire, four firefighters hurt

Latest News

Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
James Robinson misses the cut for the NY Giants
WIFR FOOTBALL FRENZY PLAY OF THE WEEK
Football Frenzy Play of the Week - week 1
Freeport hosted Belvidere North in a NIC-10 showdown
Freeport hosted Belvidere North in a NIC-10 showdown
Jordan Wicks
Jordan Wicks former Rockford Rivets made his MLB debut with the Cubs