Vederian Lowe, Auburn grad, traded to the Patriots

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Vederian Lowe is on the move from the Minnesota Vikings to the New England Patriots in a trade that was made Sunday evening. The Vikings received a sixth-round pick.

The Auburn grad was a sixth-round pick by the Vikings in 2022. He appeared in four games as a rookie with Minnesota last season.

After assessing their preseason they focused in on their offensive line. Lowe now has a chance to compete for some playing time in New England.

