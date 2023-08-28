Screw City Food Co-op seeks community owners

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of stateline residents is making a push to turn their movement to provide the greater Rockford area with locally grown food into a brick-and-mortar grocery store.

Screw City Food Co-op was incorporated in 2016 and has since expanded to a group of 70 owners with a vision of opening a community-owned grocery store in Rockford that sells locally sourced meat, vegetables and other items.

In order to make that dream a reality, co-op owners say they need a total of about 200 people to buy in at $100 per share. The group currently sells at the North End City Market.

“We just want to continue this project so that eventually we will have the grocery store,” said Screw City Food Co-op Vice President Susan Wheeler. “And it’s going to be open seven days a week just like it would be at any other grocery store except this one is owned by Rockford.”

