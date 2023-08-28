Rockford man arrested on sexual abuse charges related to minor

By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is in custody following alleged sexual contact with a juvenile.

Ricardo Mendez, 33, was arrested Thursday after the Rockford Police Department received calls about him having sexual contact with the minor. Mendez was known to the victim, and he was at the scene when officers arrived.

He is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and he is in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.

