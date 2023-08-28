Police search for suspects after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police ask for the public’s help finding two suspects, believed to be juveniles, after a shooting Friday night.

A man, 33, was found with a gunshot wound to his stomach around 6:05 in the 2400 block of South Alpine Road Friday. He was brought to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Witnesses say the man was shot in front of a business after an argument between two other men. The suspects ran. Police describe them as 16-22 year-old, thin black men.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Rockford Police or text ‘RPDTIP’ to 847411.

