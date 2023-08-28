Juvenile arrested after Rockford shots fired incident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 15-year-old is in custody after shots were fired in Rockford Thursday morning.

Rockford Police say they responded to reports of gunshots around 10:50 in the 400 block of Oakley Avenue, near Lewis Lemon Elementary School. Two juveniles were fleeing the scene when officers arrived.

One was caught and taken into custody. The boy faces aggravated discharge of a firearm charges; he is lodged at the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.

