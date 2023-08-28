James Robinson misses the cut for the NY Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. (WIFR) - James Robinson, a Rockford native, has been cut from the New York Giants. As the roster finds its shape, Robinson does not fit into the equation.

The Rockford Lutheran grad was picked up by the Giants this off-season after he was cut from the Patriots in June. Although he played well in the Giants preseason finale as he carried 10 times for 55 yards, that was not enough.

