Delightful weather pattern to continue, though changes in view

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Last week’s crippling heat and humidity are, thankfully, well in our past, having broken just in time for what turned out to be a spectacular, though at times, cool weekend.

Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday topped out in the 70s, allowing air conditioners to get a much-needed break after last week’s sweltering conditions. All signs point to gorgeous weather sticking around for several more days, allowing air conditioners to continue to go unused.

Sunshine is to be prominently featured in the week ahead, including on Monday, when sun will shine from start to finish with few, if any interruptions. A wind shift to the west will allow for temperatures to warm a few ticks, likely topping out in the lower 80s, though humidity will not be an issue at all.

Sunshine is to dominate from start to finish on Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll have our eyes on a southward-dropping cold front Tuesday, one that could bring partial cloud cover and a small, small chance for a spotty shower here or there. Given what we’ve seen in computer model analysis, we’re not putting the chances of showers any higher than 10%, though there’s just enough evidence to include these small changes in the forecast.

A few light showers are possible Tuesday as a weak cold front drops through the region. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In the wake of any possible showers that do manage to form, winds will shift back to the north, sending slightly cooler air back our way. Still, we’re to expect high temperatures of right around 80° once again Tuesday.

Northerly winds are to blow in the wake of the front, sending another shot of slightly cooler air our way. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday figures to be cooler still, as winds shift to more of a northeasterly direction. Much like what we saw this weekend, temperatures are to reach the middle 70s, and humidity levels are to remain eminently comfortable.

Another day of sunshine is on tap Wednesday, though northeasterly winds will keep temperatures on the cooler side of things. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Dry conditions are to be the rule for the rest of the week, and very likely beyond. In fact, there’s tremendous agreement among a suite of computer forecast models suggesting that Tuesday’s tiny rain chances may very well be the only chance for wet weather over the next week and a half. Furthermore any rain that we might get from Tuesday’s system wouldn’t amount to more than possibly just getting our driveways wet, and that’s it.

Rain is going to be very hard to come by over the next several days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

But that’s only part of the story. While things are to remain delightful through Thursday, there’s compelling evidence that another spell of heat and humidity are to return just in time to kick off September. Our current forecast calls for 90°+ temperatures for at least the first six days of the month, and quite possibly longer than that. There are strong indications pointing toward hotter to potentially much hotter than normal temperatures continuing through the first ten days of September.

Things could be rather toasty for the first ten days of September. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

