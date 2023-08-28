Beloit leaders ask residents for input on the city’s future

City of Beloit water tower.
City of Beloit water tower.(WIFR)
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The citizens of Beloit have an opportunity to have a direct say in the future of their city tonight at the Community Visioning Workshop. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library. It gives residents the chance to identify strategies that would enhance Beloit’s 20 year plan.

City Planner, Hilary Rottmann, says the plan mainly focuses on land development, figuring out how to bring more housing and amenities to the city, and what kind of housing and amenities they should bring in.

“Where should we be putting those facilities and infrastructure that goes along with it? Should we have buses, should we have better multi-modal transportation? And logically where the best growth is based on where water and sewer is, because that’s a costly expense to people so we don’t wanna not be smart about where we put out money,” she told 23 News.

Rottmann hopes to hear from people of all backgrounds tonight, especially when it comes to ideas for more housing.

“What kind of housing do we want to be built? Because it’s really a problem in our community right now, there isn’t enough for anybody, and how are we gonna create it so that we have more housing,” Rottmann said.

The 20 year plan is required to be updated every 10 years, with the goal of finalizing a plan by July of 2024.

If you are not able to make it to the meeting tonight, materials and a survey will be available on the city’s website after. A link to that can be found here.

