Beauty School students show off their skills in ‘815 Showdown’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the fifth year in a row, cosmetology students battled to prove they’re the best hairstylist and most creative makeup artist the stateline has to offer in 815 Showdown hosted by Tricoci University.

815 Showdown was hosted at UW Sports Factory in Rockford. This year’s theme revolved around autism awareness.

“Having something for the beauty industry here in Rockford is just really important so we can show them that we are much more than hairstylists and barbers and makeup artists, we are artists,” said Melissa Santillan, Tricoci University teacher.

The showdown includes four categories, 20 vendors, food trucks and hair and makeup tutorials.

“We had a fast fade, we have a graphic design which are the designs for the barbers, the Avant Garde category, which was a tag team stylist and makeup artist, they did a full all over look and then a makeup look,” Santillan said.

Proceeds from 815 Showdown will go toward donating sensory toys to Caravel Autism Health.

“I’ve been in the field for 16 years and I’ve never had this kind of attention from people that want to give back, they want to make sure the kids are taken care of,” said Jessica Popilek-Ayling, Caravel Autism Health director.

She says her favorite part about the event is spreading knowledge about autism to the community and to Tricoci University students.

“We can help them learn how to give sensory friendly haircuts and they can come in and help us with our kids to get used to the idea of getting their hair cut,” Popilek-Ayling said.

During the competition, people can get their nails done, relax with a facial or get a free headshot taken thanks to ICON Studios and 67th District State Representative Maurice West.

“A lot of people don’t have professional photos for a job resume or for their business or for any other thing that will help them get financially better,” said Yash Musabji, ICON Studios owner.

“Trying to empower individuals to get a headshot and let that marinate on your social media sites and enrich your best self,” West said.

He says his favorite thing about the event is the Rockford Community coming together for such a positive reason.

Santillan says they chose to support autism awareness because leaders and students at the school have children who live with autism.

