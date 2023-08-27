Rockford’s Coronado turns back the clock

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Coronado Performing Arts Center went back in time by offering a kiddie matinee Saturday.

This free event brings Rockford back to a time when these matinee movies at the Coronado created lasting childhood memories.

Those who attended were treated to a magic show and other activities before ‘Turning the Coronado Red’as they sat back and watched Disney and Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’.

67th District State Rep. Maurice West put on this event with The Friends of the Coronado Foundation. Rep. West had similar experiences growing up going to the Cornado to see a movie and wants to share that with the generation.

“Just seeing all of our babies from the community coming in here, already having fun. Our seniors who are here saying thank you for bringing this back I remember this as a child, there’s nothing better than this.”

“This means everything. These are the people for whom we are always advocating,” says Mary-Ann Smith with The Friends of the Coronado Foundation.

