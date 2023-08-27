Rock Valley College showcases advanced tech programs

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Students and stateline residents got the opportunity to experience the specialized programs offered at Rockford Valley College’s Advanced Technology Center Saturday during the school’s ATC@Work event.

The program included live demonstrations, lab tours and a meet-and-greet with Rock Valley College faculty and staff at the new facility.

“We have 24-week CNA program, truck driver train, hydraulic excavator simulation training program, welding program, and our mechatronics program,” said Grant Schubert, Rock Valley’s executive director of industrial development.

Rock Valley’s Advanced Technology Center opened in 2022 in Belvidere’s old ShopKo building. The 77,000 square-foot facility has five classrooms and nine labs and is the home of five advanced tech programs.

