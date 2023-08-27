Rock Valley College showcases advanced tech programs

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Students and stateline residents got the opportunity to experience the specialized programs offered at Rockford Valley College’s Advanced Technology Center Saturday during the school’s ATC@Work event.

The program included live demonstrations, lab tours and a meet-and-greet with Rock Valley College faculty and staff at the new facility.

“We have 24-week CNA program, truck driver train, hydraulic excavator simulation training program, welding program, and our mechatronics program,” said Grant Schubert, Rock Valley’s executive director of industrial development.

Rock Valley’s Advanced Technology Center opened in 2022 in Belvidere’s old ShopKo building. The 77,000 square-foot facility has five classrooms and nine labs and is the home of five advanced tech programs.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police dispatched around 5 p.m. to the 2500 block of S. Alpine Road to investigate.
Man hurt after shooting on S. Alpine in Rockford
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
IDPH monitoring respiratory illness data ahead of cold season
Photo of attorney general Kwame Raoul from the Illinois attorney general government website.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul and 26 other attorneys general file an amicus brief with the Supreme Court, U.S. v Rahimi
On August 25, Rockford fire crews responded to an early morning fire in the 5100 block of...
Rockford home destroyed in fire, four firefighters hurt
RPS 205
Rockford Public Schools announce start/dismissal times for 2023-24 school year

Latest News

14th annual Crossroads Blues Fest
Byron non-profits hosts 14th Annual Crossroads Blues Festival
Fifth annual memorial motorcycle rally
Record-setting crowd turns out to honor former Rockford police officer
The Coronado turned back the clock as well as turned red
The Coronado turned back the clock as well as turned red
14th annual Crossroads Blues Fest
14th annual Crossroads Blues Fest
Vanfleet back to school kickoff
Vanfleet back to school kickoff