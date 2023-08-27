Record-setting crowd turns out to honor former Rockford police officer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Close to 400 people attended a motorcycle rally on Saturday to remember the late Jaimie Cox who was killed in the line of duty in 2017.

This is the Fifth Annual Jaimie Cox “We’re Gonna Ride Again” Motorcycle Rally. Proceeds benefit the Jaimie Cox Foundation, which was established in 2019 in honor of Jaimie. The organization supports veterans, first responders and underprivileged youth.

Saturday’s 391 participants top last year’s number of almost 200 people. Jaimie’s cousin Andrea says it’s heartwarming to see the event grow year after year. Andrea says it’s important to raise money to do the good Jaimie had left to do in his life.

“He was working an overtime shift when he was killed and that exactly speaks volumes of him. He was not going to leave his guy short on that shift and he didn’t make home. So, to remember and honor him and make sure that first responders and law enforcements officers are honored and remembered is important to us.”

“Just showing the brotherhood and everybody showing support for the family. We have our disagreements like everybody else but we’re going to support and show up for one another. Be it police, firefighters, first responders, we are there when someone needs a hand,” says Retired Illinois State Police trooper Lisa Ditzler.

Riders started at the VFW post 2955 in Roscoe and stopped at several places in Winnebago and Ogle Counties all of which had important ties to Jaimie.

