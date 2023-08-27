Jordan Wicks former Rockford Rivets made his MLB debut with the Cubs

The left handed pitcher played for the Rivets in 2020 before getting drafted to the Cubs in 2021
By Gia Lanci
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (WIFR) - It wasn’t just any night on the diamond for the Cubs at PNC Park. Not only did they call up top prospect, Jordan Wicks, in the morning on Saturday, but also the club named him the starting pitcher in their third game against the Pirates.

Wicks is a familiar face to the Stateline as he spent some time as a Rockford Rivet in 2020. He then got drafted by the Cubs in 2021. He is now the first Rockford Rivet to ever play in the Majors.

Wicks was named the winning pitcher after he recorded a line of 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 9 K, and 1 BB. He made history tonight as only the fourth pitcher in Cubs franchise history with 9+ strikeouts in his MLB debut since 1901.

