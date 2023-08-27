Freeport hosted Belvidere North in a NIC-10 showdown

Week one of Stateline football continues
By Gia Lanci
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Week one of high school football continued Saturday afternoon with a NIC-10 Conference matchup.

As Freeport looks to start their season off strong in hopes of snapping their fourteen-year playoff drought. The Pretzels are hosting the Blue Thunder of Belvidere North who finished tied for second place in the NIC-10 last season after they started their year with seven straight wins until they lost three straight to end their season.

