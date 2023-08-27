“Ferragosto” in Rockford’s 14th Ward

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of people head to Lino’s restaurant in Rockford for ”Ferragosto” in the 14th Ward for six hours of live music and more to support local nonprofits.

“Ferragosto” is Italian for August Fest and is part of the city’s Forward for Fun initiative that uses the city’s COVID-19 relief funds to create an event that brings people back out into the community post-COVID.

14th Ward Council Member Mark Bonne used the funds for “Ferragosto”, which provided Italian music, Italian food, and more.

“There’s a lot of sentiment here to continue this event anyhow without the city funding. we’re maybe working on getting some private sponsors and have this become an annual event in August,” says Bonne.

