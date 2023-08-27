“Ferragosto” in Rockford’s 14th Ward

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of people head to Lino’s restaurant in Rockford for ”Ferragosto” in the 14th Ward for six hours of live music and more to support local nonprofits.

“Ferragosto” is Italian for August Fest and is part of the city’s Forward for Fun initiative that uses the city’s COVID-19 relief funds to create an event that brings people back out into the community post-COVID.

14th Ward Council Member Mark Bonne used the funds for “Ferragosto”, which provided Italian music, Italian food, and more.

“There’s a lot of sentiment here to continue this event anyhow without the city funding. we’re maybe working on getting some private sponsors and have this become an annual event in August,” says Bonne.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police dispatched around 5 p.m. to the 2500 block of S. Alpine Road to investigate.
Man hurt after shooting on S. Alpine in Rockford
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
IDPH monitoring respiratory illness data ahead of cold season
Photo of attorney general Kwame Raoul from the Illinois attorney general government website.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul and 26 other attorneys general file an amicus brief with the Supreme Court, U.S. v Rahimi
On August 25, Rockford fire crews responded to an early morning fire in the 5100 block of...
Rockford home destroyed in fire, four firefighters hurt
RPS 205
Rockford Public Schools announce start/dismissal times for 2023-24 school year

Latest News

Eighth annual tough mudder
Tough Mudder Chicago 2023 returns to Rockford for its eighth year
Vanfleet back to school kickoff
Crusader Clinic added to Back-to-School Kickoff at Auburn High School
The Coronado turned back the clock as well as turned red
Rockford’s Coronado turns back the clock
14th annual Crossroads Blues Fest
Byron non-profit hosts 14th Annual Crossroads Blues Festival