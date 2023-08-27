Tough Mudder Chicago 2023 returns to Rockford for its eighth year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More that 7500 people and 1000s of spectators gathered at the Chicago Rockford International Airport for the 8th Annual Tough Mudder Chicago 2023 competition.

This competition is an obstacle course style event which added a few new obstacles to the race this year. Some of which include a pyramid scheme, where people must climb over a 15-foot wall, and a tipping point which is a climbing tube that tips over the center point.

“The most important thing is to avoid telling yourself that you can’t do it. That’s really the only obstacle. the mental block of I can’t scale that wall I can’t jump into that ice bath. i can’t crawl through that cage of waters and do those electrical wires but you will actually surprise yourself and say hey that wasn’t that bad,” says Content Marketing Coordinator Joshua Korono.

Participant Tom Schroeder says this competition is not for the faint of heart.

“It’s something to train for. Something to push yourself. Something to look forward to and kind of test the limits of what you think you can do.”

The event could bring in more than one million dollars to the Rockford region as 90% of participants are from outside of the region.

