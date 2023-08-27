Crusader Clinic added to Back-to-School Kickoff at Auburn High School

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The VanVleet Family Foundation hosted its third annual Back-to-School Kickoff at Auburn High School.

This year’s event benefits students and families from Auburn High School, Kennedy Middle School, and three elementary schools: Mcintosh, Ellis, and Lewis Lemon.

Event organizers gave backpacks and school supplies for students. Crusader Clinic was an addition to this year’s event. They were at Auburn High School to offer school and sports physicals and dental exams to students.

“Some kids if they don’t get these school supplies, they don’t get school supplies,” says Event Coordinator Hosea Harris. “The more supplies we can give our kids the better off the more comfortable they are starting school because they have their own things and having your own stuff sometimes means a lot.”

