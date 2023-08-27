Cooler start to the week before summer returns yet again

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday evening will cool off quickly as clouds decrease briefly overnight giving us lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be picture perfect. Highs in the mid 70s as clouds move out of the Stateline leaving an abundance of sunshine.

Overnight Sunday will be on the chillier side with clear skies and lows in the lower 50s.

Monday through Thursday are cut and past with highs around 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine.

Friday we start to see a warm up as high pressure build back over the Oklahoma, Kansas border. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.

Next weekend the heat increases with temperatures will be around 90 degrees.

Luckily humidity remains low with this heat so we won’t see triple digit heat indices anytime soon.

