Byron non-profit hosts 14th Annual Crossroads Blues Festival

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of people grabbed a seat at Lyran Park in Rockford Saturday for the 14th Annual Crossroads Blues Festival.

It’s organized by the Crossroads Blues Society, a nonprofit organization that raises money for its blues in the schools’ program to keep the blues music genre alive. Proceeds from last year’s event helped fund more than 180 programs for more than 8600 people.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this big. A lot more people and vendors than I expected. really cool vibe,” says first-time attendee Caleb Schearrow.

“We were looking for something to do so we came out to the blue’s festival. We are both big music people and this is a good way for us to dig into the blues a little bit more then we have in the past,” says fellow first-time attendee Brock Ashford.

Originally this festival started in Byron in 2010 before moving to Rockford in 2014. This year five new bands joined the festival with a mix of local and national talents.

