Beloit native and former Stateline radio personality takes on new role as historical fiction author

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WIFR) - A Beloit native who grew up and started his radio personality career in the Stateline, now lives in New Orleans and with a brand new title: historical fiction author.

You may have heard Jeremiah Beck on the Rockford radio dials at the turn of the millennium. And now Beck has written a novel set at the turn of the millennium. The book is called ‘Recollection’ and it tells the story of a successful D.C. deejay who happens to have hyperthymesia. That’s an actual medical condition where a person has superior autobiographical memory. And part of that character’s (Jeremy) memory includes a mass shooting at his southern Wisconsin high school, that he has never been able to reconcile. That’s until one last ditch attempt on the eve of Y2K. Beck’s book has had five star reviews since debuting on Amazon and kindle earlier this week.

“One of the first things they tell you when you want to write a novel is if you want to make it as easy you possibly can, write about something you know,” said Beck about the the main character’s role as a deejay from southern Wisconsin. “I’m hopeful that you’ll appreciate the fact that I included some of those small towns and landmarks within the book, and that the story will be something you connect with. And I hope I did my friends in Beloit and Orfordville and all those small towns there that I grew up running around in; I hope I did you proud.”

Beck says it’s weird, as a radio personality, not to come up with words to express how grateful he is with the reviews and praise he’s received with writing his first novel.

“There are some deeper things that are unpacked about fatherlessness and survivor’s guilt and post traumatic stress and dealing with some genuine experiences and concerns in our society. So to see people connect with this and take something out of this, as well as enjoying the story, has been the most humbling part of this experience. "

You can pick up a copy of ‘Recollection’ about anywhere you buy books online or go to Beck’s website at www.beckstories.com

