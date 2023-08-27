3 injured, 1 critically, in US military aircraft crash in Australia, officials say

FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special operations forces from Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon as part of Eager Lion, a multinational military exercise in Zarqa, Jordan, Monday, June 17, 2013.(Source: AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - Three United States military personnel were taken to a hospital, one with critical injuries, after a U.S. aircraft crashed on a north Australian island Sunday during a multination military exercise, officials said.

One of the injured was in a critical condition and other two were in stable conditions, rescue helicopter operator CareFlight said in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said all three injured are American.

The critically injured patient is a U.S. Marine, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed on Melville Island during Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor, the Australian Defense Department said.

The injured were flown by helicopter to Royal Darwin Hospital about 100 kilometers (60 miles) to the south, CareFlight said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police dispatched around 5 p.m. to the 2500 block of S. Alpine Road to investigate.
Man hurt after shooting on S. Alpine in Rockford
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
IDPH monitoring respiratory illness data ahead of cold season
Photo of attorney general Kwame Raoul from the Illinois attorney general government website.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul and 26 other attorneys general file an amicus brief with the Supreme Court, U.S. v Rahimi
On August 25, Rockford fire crews responded to an early morning fire in the 5100 block of...
Rockford home destroyed in fire, four firefighters hurt
RPS 205
Rockford Public Schools announce start/dismissal times for 2023-24 school year

Latest News

Investigators say the college student was fatally shot when he attempted to enter the wrong...
College student shot, killed after trying to enter wrong SC home
Eighth annual tough mudder
Tough Mudder Chicago 2023 returns to Rockford for its eighth year
Vanfleet back to school kickoff
Crusader Clinic added to Back-to-School Kickoff at Auburn High School
Italian food brings the community together
“Ferragosto” in Rockford’s 14th Ward