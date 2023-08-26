Football Frenzy Recap - Week 1
High school football all around the Stateline had an exciting start to the season.
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NIC-10
Guilford 28, Belvidere 0
Boylan 24, Rockford East 0
Jefferson 8, Hononegah 55
Harlem 12, Auburn 6
BNC
Genoa-Kingston 44, Rockford Christian 8
North Boone 0, Oregon 6
Rock Falls 6, Byron 77
Winnebago 23, Rockford Lutheran 56
Dixon 28, Stillman Valley 14
NUIC
Stockton 16, Du-Pec 20
Galena 28, Eastland-Pearl City 6
Fulton 18, Forreston 22
West Carroll 0, Lena-Winslow 68
8-Player
Hiawatha 26, South Beloit 58
Decatur 0, Amboy 46
Peoria Heights 14, Polo 62
Area
Sycamore 42, DeKalb 7
Rochelle 40, Woodstock 0
