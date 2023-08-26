Football Frenzy Recap - Week 1

High school football all around the Stateline had an exciting start to the season.
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

NIC-10

Guilford 28, Belvidere 0

Boylan 24, Rockford East 0

Jefferson 8, Hononegah 55

Harlem 12, Auburn 6

BNC

Genoa-Kingston 44, Rockford Christian 8

North Boone 0, Oregon 6

Rock Falls 6, Byron 77

Winnebago 23, Rockford Lutheran 56

Dixon 28, Stillman Valley 14

NUIC

Stockton 16, Du-Pec 20

Galena 28, Eastland-Pearl City 6

Fulton 18, Forreston 22

West Carroll 0, Lena-Winslow 68

8-Player

Hiawatha 26, South Beloit 58

Decatur 0, Amboy 46

Peoria Heights 14, Polo 62

Area

Sycamore 42, DeKalb 7

Rochelle 40, Woodstock 0

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Frenzy Feature: The Future of NUIC Football
Finding the right pack: Three stateline alums transfer to NIU volleyball
Young J-Hawks look to build in 2023
Countdown to kickoff: Young J-Hawks look to build in 2023
Harlem football prepares for historic quarterfinal matchup
Countdown to kickoff: Harlem looking a size plus speed as the recipe to success