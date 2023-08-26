Drought conditions will worsen for Rockford with little rain in sight

By DJ Baker
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve had high pressure over the central United States finally start to fade lowering our temperatures. However, another round of high pressure systems are starting to form in Canada changing our winds to the north.

These changes eliminate the 3 ingredients required for rain and thunderstorms. The 3 ingredients required are moisture, instability, and lift.

Three ingredients required for rain and storms
Three ingredients required for rain and storms(DJ Baker)

Hot air rises and with temperatures cooling off to the mid 70s for this weekend we lose the lift in our atmosphere.

Northerly winds bring in the cold dry air from Canada eliminating moisture from our atmosphere. Our dew points don’t break 60 degrees for the foreseeable future.

Humidity drastically lowers to very comfortable levels
Humidity drastically lowers to very comfortable levels(DJ Baker)

Finally we need instability. Our jet stream needs be in the shape of a valley to have instability. We have had a hill shape meaning our atmosphere is very stable.

Hill pattern in our jet stream eliminates instability
Hill pattern in our jet stream eliminates instability(DJ Baker)

With all three ingredients not being met we don’t expect rain for the foreseeable future.

We do expect amazing temperatures this week as only Monday is above 80 degrees with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week we expect temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

