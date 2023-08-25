A whole lot cooler with some rain chances on the way

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures have dropped significantly alongside our dew points as a cold front sweeps its way across the region.

Rain and storm chances are also likely to follow alongside this cold front throughout the day. We are tracking some potential storms for the earlier evening timeframe, but those aren’t tracking to become severe and shouldn’t last long.

Storms southwest of Dixon are a different story, near the Peoria region where damaging winds and hail is likely to occur. This storm is tracking to reach the region around five in the evening.

The remainder of the weekend will be picture perfect with highs in the mid-70s and sunny skies.

