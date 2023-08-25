West Nile Virus positive bird found in Stephenson County

Pecatonica River
Pecatonica River(WIFR)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Health Department (SCHD) reported its first West Nile Virus (WNV) Positive bird for 2023.

The dead crow was collected Aug. 16 on Oriole Drive and has been confirmed positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV). No mosquitos have tested positive for WNV, which is a common transmitter of the virus.

The SCHD has been testing trapping and testing mosquitoes on a regular basis since late May. Residents looking to report high mosquito levels can call 800-942-2555.

There is no specific treatment for WNV nor is there a vaccine at this time. Symptoms in humans include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches and may last from a few days to a few weeks.

The Illinois Department of Public Health encourages the public to follow the three ‘R’s’ to minimize their risk of bites from mosquitoes―reduce, repel and report.

To date, there have been no positive human cases of WNV in Stephenson County and only 1 statewide.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of attorney general Kwame Raoul from the Illinois attorney general government website.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul and 26 other attorneys general file an amicus brief with the Supreme Court, U.S. v Rahimi
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
RPS 205
Rockford Public Schools announce start/dismissal times for 2023-24 school year
Drug arrest
Rockford man faces drug charges after 34 kilos of cocaine recovered

Latest News

Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
IDPH monitoring respiratory illness data ahead of cold season
23 News at 5. An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First...
New blood mobile stops in Rochelle
FILE - COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
New COVID-19 variant is on the rise as cases go up
Dr. Renk says parents should not worry if their child develops eczema
New study: ‘Allergic march’ confirms allergies can progress in children