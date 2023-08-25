Storms chances charge into the Stateline as our heat escapes

Stateline (WIFR) - Our heat is starting to retreat into central Illinois as a cold front enters our region. Winds are starting to shift from the west to the north allowing our temperatures to drop with them.

This cold front is also brining in chances for some thunderstorms. Most of the storms are expected to develop in our eastern counties, Boone and Mchenry, until 10 p.m. Thursday evening.

Thunderstorms head south towards Boone and Mchenry counties (DJ Baker)

Overnight temperatures remain a little high but much more comfortable than last night. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Temperatures cool to the low 70s overnight (DJ Baker)

Friday we are slightly above normal with highs in the mid 80s but will feel much cooler after this extreme heat.

Friday night Frenzy returns tomorrow night at 7 p.m. where temperatures are going to be in the lower 80s for kickoff. We could see a stray shower after the games finish as overnight lows continue to drop to the mid 60s.

Temperatures at Kickoff for Football Frenzy (DJ Baker)

This weekend will be nice and quite as highs are in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies and lows in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.