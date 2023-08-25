Rockford fire crews battle blaze on Woodie Ranch Lane for hours

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford home in the 5100 block of Woodie Ranch Lane is a total loss after a fire broke out around 4:30 Friday morning.

Crews currently on scene of a residential fire in the 5100 block of Woodie Ranch Lane. Heavy fire visible upon arrival. Crews working to bring fire under control. pic.twitter.com/VQvKcq2iT4 — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) August 25, 2023

Officials say the family was home at the time of the fire, although it’s unclear whether anyone inside the home was hurt.

According to Rockford Fire Department District Chief Will Pederson, crews were on the scene for more than four hours before a decision was made to demolish the building.

Crews say the building is a total loss. (23 WIFR)

Pederson said some firefighters experienced heat exhaustion, with at least one taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials estimate the house suffered about $500,000 in damage.

This is a developing story. 23 News will provide updates as they become available.

