Rockford fire crews battle blaze on Woodie Ranch Lane for hours

Rockford Fire reports flames were visible when they arrived on the scene.
On August 25, Rockford fire crews responded to an early morning fire in the 5100 block of Woodie Ranch Lane.
On August 25, Rockford fire crews responded to an early morning fire in the 5100 block of Woodie Ranch Lane.(Rockford Fire Department)
By Laura Neuzil
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford home in the 5100 block of Woodie Ranch Lane is a total loss after a fire broke out around 4:30 Friday morning.

Officials say the family was home at the time of the fire, although it’s unclear whether anyone inside the home was hurt.

According to Rockford Fire Department District Chief Will Pederson, crews were on the scene for more than four hours before a decision was made to demolish the building.

Crews say the building is a total loss.
Crews say the building is a total loss.(23 WIFR)

Pederson said some firefighters experienced heat exhaustion, with at least one taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials estimate the house suffered about $500,000 in damage.

This is a developing story. 23 News will provide updates as they become available.

