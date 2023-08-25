Rockford changes school start times in response to sudden bus driver shortage

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A nationwide school bus driver shortage has left Rockford Public School District 205 officials make quick changes to the times students will begin classes every day.

According to Superintendent Ehren Jarrett, the district was promised 65 bus drivers for the upcoming school from busing company First Student, a number specified in a contract the school board approved in April. Early this week, leaders learned they were only getting 12 drivers.

That means the district must now scrap a plan to use COVID-relief funds to extend the school day an elementary schools and modify start times at all district buildings to make sure all bus routes are covered.

”Twenty-minute earlier start for elementary, five-minute later start for middle school and high schools,” Jarrett said. “That allowed us to make the schedule work.”

The district currently has 187 bus drivers. Students return to classrooms Thursday, Aug. 31.

