RAVE reports highest grossing year for venues

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - $3.5 million dollars in total income makes 2022 the most profitable year yet for the Rockford area venue and entertainment authority (RAVE), who also has been renovating the BMO center at the same time.

Phase three of construction is now underway, including plans for a remodeled northeast corner, new bars and quality of life improvements that have never been seen before in the building’s history.

With revenue up by more than 51%, BMO center general manager Gretchen Gilmore says they now have the money to fix the venues mechanical systems, which have been operating since the buildings inception in 1981.

“This has been our most successful year since the RAVE board took over in 2010,” said Gilmore, “We have an operating surplus, back in 2010, they never thought that would happen, here we are. That alleviates the pressure on the city to fund our operations and what it does is it allows us to use those profits to invest in the building, this is a 42-year-old building.”

Both the Coronado performing arts center and the BMO sold out several shows in the last year. RAVE is using those profits to build a new scoreboard, renovate the Icehogs team store and add new bars and merchandise stores.

“Obviously with covid and the three summers of renovation, shows haven’t been in here,” said Doug Johnson, ASM Rockford’s assistant general manager, “You’re going to see more activity, very diverse family shows, and we’re doing over 60-70 shows here a year now.”

The BMO’s food and beverage sales also hit an all-time high, grossing more than $3 million dollars on the ten-year anniversary of the arena’s partnership with savor Rockford.

The Coronado also set a new record, earning nearly $1.5 million dollars in revenue, which is a first in the building’s 96-year history.

